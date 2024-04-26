IGIA: Proclaimed offender nabbed after 18 years

NEW DELHI: The Delhi IGI Airport Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been on the run for 18 years, stemming from a deportation case from Germany in 2002. The police were alerted about the accused through an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Navtej Singh (52), son of Bachitter Singh, a resident of Lamini road Mohalla, Pathankot, Punjab.

According to the Police, the accused was captured at his hideout in Pathankot through the diligent efforts of the Delhi Police team led by Inspector Mohit Yadav and under the supervision of ACP Sapna Gedam.

The accused Navtej Singh, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2006 during the trial proceedings, had previously eluded capture after being deported from Germany to India in 2002.

He was accused of acquiring an Emergency Certificate by providing false information to German authorities.

His capture marks a significant achievement for the IGI Airport police team.

The case against Singh dates back to January 2002, when he was deported from Germany using an Emergency Certificate with discrepancies in the addresses listed on his immigration documents.

Investigations revealed that Singh had lost his original passport during a visit to Bangkok in 2000 and subsequently entered Germany illegally.

Upon his arrival at IGI Airport in Delhi, discrepancies in his documents led to the registration of a case against him.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that Singh had misrepresented his address to avoid being blacklisted by the German authorities.

Singh was declared a proclaimed offender when he failed to appear in court.