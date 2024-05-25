IGIA Police foils major document forgery scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent for making counterfeit Indian documents to obtain the passport.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Police Station about the criminal.

The arrested accused was identified as Rashid Sirajul Mulla (37), a resident Dakshin Village Bagundi, Bashirhat, 24 Pargana, West Bengal. According to the Police, the incident unfolded on the night of November 22-23, 2023, when Rahamat Ali, posing as an Indian national with a fraudulent Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport to board a flight to Kuwait via Bahrain.

Suspicious during the immigration clearance, officials discovered Ali’s true identity. Further investigation revealed Ali had entered India illegally in September 2022 with Mulla’s assistance. He had acquired fake Indian documents and a passport, aiming to secure a work visa in Kuwait. Upon interrogation, Ali disclosed the elaborate scheme orchestrated by Mulla, who had been living illegally in India since 2003-04. Mulla, leveraging his network and experience, charged Ali Rs 8 lakh taka for his services, including arranging Ali’s illegal entry into India and obtaining fraudulent Indian documents.

Using a combination of human intelligence and technical surveillance, the police eventually located and arrested him in West Bengal.

Mulla confessed to his involvement in the scam, revealing his long-standing operations in creating fake documents for Bangladeshi nationals to secure Indian identities and passports.

Mulla’s background showed a history of illegal activities, including duping people with promises of work visas abroad.