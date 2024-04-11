IGIA Police foils immigration stamp fraud

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for masterminding a scheme involving the distribution of counterfeit immigration stamps to travelers, enabling their unlawful residency abroad. An anonymous tip received at the IGI Police Station alerted authorities to the suspect’s activities.

The arrested accused was identified as Bikramjeet Singh, also known as Vicky Sandhu (34), son of Bhupinder Singh, and a resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

According to the Police, the arrest came after meticulous efforts by the airport’s law enforcement team, highlighting a crackdown on immigration fraud. The arrest of the accused unveiled his operation where he arranged travel and counterfeit immigration stamps for individuals seeking to overstay their visas in foreign countries, specifically Malaysia.

One such case involved Kirandeep Kaur, who arrived at IGI Airport from Kuala Lumpur. Investigations revealed that Kaur’s passport bore fake immigration stamps, an attempt to conceal her overstay in Malaysia, arranged by Singh for a hefty fee. This was not Singh’s first brush with the law; he had been previously involved in a similar case in 2023, underscoring his habitual involvement in criminal activities.

His operations included duping passengers under the guise of providing legitimate travel documents for overseas travel. The investigation led by the IGI Delhi Police team, under close supervision from higher authorities, capitalised on local intelligence and technical surveillance to locate Singh.

Upon arrest, Singh confessed to his crimes, revealing his network and modus operandi, including taking advantage of vulnerable individuals looking to work abroad. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keen on dismantling Singh’s syndicate, ensuring justice for the victims of this scam.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the shadows of unauthorised travel arrangements.Travelers are strongly advised to seek services only from authorised agencies for their overseas documentation needs.

Falling into the trap of fraudulent agents, lured by the promise of cheaper rates or quicker processes, can lead to serious legal consequences and compromise personal safety. Let this case serve as a warning, always verify the legitimacy of your travel facilitators to avoid becoming ensnared in similar deceptive schemes.