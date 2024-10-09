IGIA: Police busts fake Canadian visa syndicate, nabs four agents

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested four agents for creating fake Canadian Visas and duping innocent people in the name of sending them abroad.

The IGI Airport Police were informed about the fraud after a passenger was apprehended during the immigration check.

The accused were identified as Gaurav (28) resident of Karnal, Haryana, Nitin Sharma (33) resident of Mohali, Punjab, Sarabjeet Kaur alias Simranpreet Kaur (29) resident of Balongi, Mohali, Punjab, Gagandeep alias Mahi alias Jeet Kaur (32) resident of SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab.

According to the police, the scam came to light when an Indian passenger, Kuldeep (21), arrived at the IGI Airport on September 28, intending to travel to Canada.

During routine document scrutiny, immigration officers discovered a fake Canadian visa affixed to his passport.

Kuldeep was immediately detained, and further investigation led to the arrest of Sandeep Kumar, an agent from Haryana.

Sandeep revealed that he had arranged Kuldeep’s visa and travel in exchange for Rs 18 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh had been paid upfront.

Following Sandeep’s arrest, a dedicated team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, was formed to track down the other members of the syndicate.

The investigation revealed that the four arrested agents were deeply involved in the racket. Gaurav, operating under the name “The Visa Street” in Haryana, worked closely with Sarabjeet Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur, who promoted their services on social media, claiming to guarantee Canadian visas, even for applicants who had faced previous rejections.

Nitin Sharma, an immigration agent in Punjab, was responsible for facilitating the fake visas and stamps on the victims’ passports.

The syndicate operated by luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of cheap and guaranteed travel to Canada, collecting large sums of money in the process.

The arrested agents have admitted to their roles in the scam, and authorities are now investigating their bank accounts to trace any further illegal activities

and other victims.