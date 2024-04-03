IGIA Police busts document fraud ring, 2 held for forging passports

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested two Bengal agents for their involvement in making counterfeit Indian documents for Nepali nationals. The police were tipped about the agent through an unknown source at the IGI Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Suban Subba (29), son of Debendra Subbu, and Anil Lama Tamang (44), son of Yang Dorji, both residents of Darjeeling, West Bengal.

According to the Police, the culprits were caught facilitating the illegal procurement of Indian passports for two individuals from Nepal, aiming to send them to Cambodia.

The operation led to the arrest of Subba and Tamang on charges of forgery and conspiracy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Passports Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The case, registered on March 26, has unveiled a complex network aimed at duping innocent individuals by offering them fake documentation for a better livelihood abroad.

The fraudulent activity came to light when two passengers, posing as Indians, attempted to depart for Cambodia via Bangkok.

On suspicion, their documents were scrutinized, revealing their true identity as Nepali citizens who had illegally entered India in 2023.

The subsequent investigation traced back to the agents who had assured the victims a passage to Cambodia

in exchange for a hefty sum

of 10 lakh rupees, using counterfeit Aadhar and Voter ID cards.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police led by Inspector Vijender Rana, under the supervision of ACP of the IGI Airport, executed the operation.

Through the combined efforts of human intelligence and technical surveillance, Subba was captured in West Bengal, followed by Tamang’s arrest in Delhi.

During interrogation, Subba confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent scheme, admitting to having been operating as a passport agent and duping people with the promise of overseas jobs.

The confession also shed light on the financial transactions between the victims and the agents, with a significant portion of the money being transferred to Tamang’s account.

The arrests have prompted further investigation to unravel the extent of their network and other potential accomplices involved in similar fraudulent activities.

Authorities have issued a warning to the public to seek services only from authorized agencies for overseas documentation and travel, highlighting the risks associated with fraudulent agents.