IGIA: Police bust fake visa syndicate, 1 held

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has made a significant breakthrough in their crackdown on a major fake visa syndicate with the arrest of another agent for his involvement in operating an illegal factory producing counterfeit visas in Tilak Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Jaideep Singh alias JD (52) son of Jaswant Singh resident of Sant Nagar Extension, Delhi. According to the police, the syndicate was exposed after a passenger, Sandeep from Haryana, was apprehended at IGI Airport while attempting to travel to Rome with a fake Swedish visa.

Upon investigation, Sandeep revealed that he had paid agents 10 lakh rupees for the forged visa. This led to the arrest of six agents, including the main suspect Singh, who was hiding in Kurukshetra to evade capture.

Investigations revealed that Singh and his associate, Manoj Monga, set up the illegal operation four years ago. Monga, skilled in graphic design, produced counterfeit visas with high precision. Materials and equipment for visa forgery, including embossing dyes, stamps, and specialized software, were seized from Monga’s residence.

The IGI Airport police, under the leadership of Inspector Sushil Goyal, have warned travelers to only use authorised agencies for visa procurement.