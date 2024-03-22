IGIA Police bust fake Schengen visa scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team apprehended an agent hailing from Punjab for his involvement in providing fake Schengen visas and orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that promised illegal entry into the USA via Germany, all based on falsified documentation. The police were alerted to the agent’s activities by an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.



Identified as Jagpreet Singh (29), son of Charanjit Singh and resident of Noorpur, Dudhan Sadhan, Patiala, Punjab, the arrested individual was found to be the mastermind behind the scam.

According to the Police, this arrest follows the deportation of two Indian passengers, Sarvjot Singh and Gurkirat Singh, from Germany. Upon their arrival in Frankfurt on August 12, 2022, it was found that they had counterfeit Schengen visas in their possession.

These passengers had fallen victim to Singh’s deceitful promises, who had assured them of a seamless transition to the United States in

exchange of a hefty sum of Rs 45 lakh, with Rs 10 lakh paid upfront.

Their endeavour to evade immigration using these forged visas resulted in the filling of a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Passport Act on August 17, 2022, at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The apprehension of Singh was the culmination of diligent efforts by a dedicated team led by Inspector Vijender Rana, operating under the supervision of the ACP of the IGI Delhi Airport Police team. The team’s relentless investigations and strategic raids in Karnal, Haryana, ultimately led to Singh’s arrest.