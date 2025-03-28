IGIA Police arrests agent behind forged Greece visa scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Bengal-based agent, Sanjeev Kumar Rout (37), for arranging a fake Greece visa for an Indian passenger.

The case emerged when Kanwaljeet Singh (23) from Amritsar was caught during an immigration check at IGI Airport while attempting to travel to Bangkok on November 20-21, 2024.

Officials detected tampering on his passport, revealing a forged Greece visa. Singh admitted he paid agent Rahul and his associate Gurshant Singh Rs 1 lakh to facilitate his travel to Greece.

When the visa was found fake, they advised him to go to Thailand instead.

Rahul and Gurshant Singh were arrested and revealed Rout’s involvement. A police team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, apprehended Rout in Delhi. He confessed to running a fake visa racket since relocating to West Bengal in 2014.

Investigations continue to identify more agents and trace financial links to similar cases. Authorities urge travellers to use authorised agencies for visa processing and beware of fraudulent offers.