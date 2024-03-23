IGIA Police arrest taxi driver for theft

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a taxi driver responsible for the theft of valuables from a



passenger’s purse. Information regarding the incident was relayed to the police through a complaint lodged at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajesh Shrivas (34), son of Govind Das, residing in Gram Ganj, Post Garauli, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the incident transpired on Wednesday when the complainant, a resident of Pune on a business trip to Delhi, realised her purse was missing upon reaching Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. The purse contained valuable belongings and essential documents, including her passport, Indian rupees, Dirhams, and jewelry. The complainant promptly lodged an E-FIR detailing the theft, prompting an immediate investigation by the airport police. The Delhi Police team led by Inspector Vijender Rana and under the supervision of ACP of the IGI Airport meticulously scrutinised CCTV footage obtained from the airport premises and Hotel Prithvi Place, where the complainant was accommodated.

Through this examination, it was revealed that the complainant’s purse was not stolen at the airport but remained in her possession when she entered a taxi from the hotel. Subsequent investigation and technical surveillance enabled the identification and apprehension of the taxi driver, Rajesh Shrivas, who initially attempted to mislead the authorities.