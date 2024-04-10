IGIA Police arrest passenger & agent for fake passport scheme

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a passenger for traveling to Canada with a fake passport, along with an agent for arranging the fake passport. The police were tipped about the passenger and agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Pradeep (47), son of Poornachandranial, a resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Vijaya Kumar Thangappa (20), son of Thangappa, a resident of Chinnappa Nagar Extension, Tamil Nadu.

According to the Police, the operation unfolded when Air Canada Airlines staff became suspicious of a passenger trying to check in for a flight to Montreal with documents that raised red flags.

The passenger’s hasty departure from the check-in area, after being asked to wait for further verification, sparked an immediate investigation.

Upon deeper inquiry, it was discovered that Thangappa had entered the airport with a domestic ticket and attempted to use a fabricated passport for international travel.

The passport, originally issued to Safar Salman Meladath Valappil, was tampered with, including a fake immigration stamp from ICP Chennai.

The police team, under the leadership of Inspector Vijender Rana and with the guidance of ACP of the IGI Airport, executed a strategic operation leading to the arrest of both the agent and the passenger. Pradeep confessed to arranging the fake passport in exchange for a significant sum of money, aiming to facilitate Thangappa’s illegal travel to Canada.