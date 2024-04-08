IGIA Police arrest 4 fraudsters for impersonating customs officers

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested four individuals on charges of defrauding passengers by posing as customs officers. The tip-off leading to the arrest came from an anonymous source at the IGI Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Riyaz Ahmed (30), son of Sagir, residing in Jaitpur, Delhi, Kamruddin (37), son of Suleman, residing in Panipat, Haryana, Kasmuddin (33), son of Jalauddin residing in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, and Rehman Ali Monu (24), residing in Badarpur, Delhi.

Police sources revealed that this significant arrest followed a series of coordinated raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, exposing a deceptive scheme targeting unsuspecting travelers at the airport.

The accused were caught following an investigation into a complaint by a victim who had just arrived from Saudi Arabia. The victim reported being approached by the fraudsters, who, under the guise of customs officials, confiscated his passport, 1800 Riyal in cash, and two mobile phones under the pretext of conducting a baggage inspection. These items were later recovered from the possession of the accused.

The arrest was the culmination of diligent police work initiated by a distress call to the IGI Airport Police Station. Based on the victim’s detailed account, an FIR was registered under sections 419/420/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), triggering an intensive investigation led by Inspector Vijender Rana and his team.

Their efforts were bolstered by the analysis of over 100 CCTV recordings and the interrogation of a taxi driver who had unwittingly facilitated the fraudsters’ escape. Through technical surveillance and the strategic use of human intelligence, the police were able to trace and arrest the culprits.

The accused Riyaz Ahmed, caught in Delhi, was the first to be nabbed. His interrogation led to the arrest of Rehman Ali in Delhi, followed by Kamruddin in Uttar Pradesh, and finally, the mastermind, Kasmuddin, in Uttarakhand. The recovery of the victim’s belongings

from Kamruddin and Kasmuddin was a critical breakthrough in the case.

Each of the arrested individuals has provided valuable insights into the operation, with Kasmuddin, an electrician with a history of visits to the UAE, identified as the brains behind the scheme. Their confession outlined the detailed planning and execution of their strategy to exploit passengers for financial gain under the guise of

official authority.