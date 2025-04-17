IGIA: Man caught with forged passport; three agents arrested

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested three fraud agents who facilitated the use of someone else’s passport for a man attempting to travel to Canada.

The accused were identified as Rupender Singh (29), a resident of Mohali, Punjab, Harish Chaudhary (24), a resident of Mehsana, Vishnagar, Gujarat and Vishal Dhiman (27), a resident of Kota, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the arrest occurred after a suspicious passenger was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during routine document scrutiny.

On the intervening night of April 9-10, an Indian passenger arrived at the airport, presenting a passport issued in Kamaljeet Singh’s name.

He was scheduled to depart for Toronto, Canada. However, during immigration clearance, officers noticed a mismatch between the passenger’s photograph and the passport.

Upon further questioning, the man revealed his true identity as Manpreet Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Mohali, Punjab.

Following the discovery, a case under an FIR was registered at the IGI Airport Police Station under multiple sections of the BNS and the Passport Act.

Manpreet Singh was arrested after admitting he paid Rs 20 lakh to agent Rupender Singh to facilitate an illegal journey to Canada on a forged passport. Inspector Sushil Goyal’s team tracked Rupender to Himachal Pradesh, where he revealed associate Harish Chaudhary obtained the document.

Vishal Dhiman escorted Manpreet to the airport. Harish and Vishal were arrested, investigations continue. Authorities urge travellers to use

authorised channels.