IGIA: Major fraudulent document scam busted

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent for making fake Indian documents for a Myanmar National passenger to obtain a passport. An anonymous source at the IGI Police Station tipped-off the police.



The arrested accused were identified as Nurul alias Noor Alam (30), a resident of Mongdu, Rakhine State, Myanmar, and Abdul Gaffar alias Arka Roy (38), a resident of Ikab, Rakhine State, Myanmar.

According to the Police, the crackdown follows the recent deportation from Russia of two Rohingyas who illegally obtained Indian passports to travel abroad.

These individuals, initially refugees in Bangladesh, had entered India illegally via the Agartala border. They were caught after traveling to Russia on passports acquired through falsified documents.

Investigations revealed that Nurul orchestrated a scheme to produce counterfeit Aadhar and PAN cards, facilitating the acquisition of Indian passports for these individuals.

He admitted to arranging these fake documents to help them migrate abroad for better employment opportunities, in return for significant sums of money.

During the investigation, police discovered that Nurul had collaborated with another agent, Sheik Arif Ali from West Bengal, specialising in document manipulation.