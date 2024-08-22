IGIA: Key agent in fake Bahrain visa scam held

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging a fake Bahrain work visa for a passenger. The police were informed about the agent after a passenger was deported from Bahrain. The accused was identified as Bikramjeet Singh alias Vicky (25) resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

On August 8, Rakesh (29) from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was deported from Bahrain for a fake work visa. On arrival at IGI Airport, Delhi, the fraudulent visa was discovered, leading to a case under the IPC and Passport Act. Rakesh revealed he paid Rs 1.10 lakh for the visa, with Rs 70,000 going to agent Abhinandan.

Abhinandan and his associate Bikramjeet Singh were arrested following an investigation led by Inspector Sumit. Bikramjeet confessed to arranging

fake visas.

Deputy Commissioner Usha Rangnani pledged to dismantle such fraud networks.