IGIA: Gold smuggling attempt thwarted

New Delhi: In a recent bust, officers of Airport Customs Preventive at IGI Airport, New Delhi, intercepted two passengers involved in smuggling gold. The incident occurred on June 8, 2024, when Ruslan Khamraev (46) from Moscow, Russian Federation, and Saidislom Ibaydullaev (28) from Andijon Region, Uzbekistan, arrived from Moscow on flight SU 232, the officials informed on Monday.



Monika Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Customs said that, after crossing the green channel of the international arrival hall, the duo was stopped by customs officials. Upon inspection, two gold chains and two gold bracelets weighing 998 grams and valued at Rs 67,59,534 were found in their possession. The gold items were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962. Following the seizure, Khamraev and Ibaydullaev were arrested.