IGIA: Agent nabbed for Guatemala visa scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent for arranging a counterfeit Guatemala Visa for a passenger. An anonymous source tipped the IGI Police Team about the agent.



The accused was identified as Dharampreet Singh (24), son of Gurnam Singh. a resident of Dharamgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab. According to the police, the incident unfolded on July 23, when Gurjas Singh (27), was deported from the Netherlands after being denied entry due to a fake Guatemala visa on his passport. Upon his arrival at IGI Airport, scrutiny of his documents led to the discovery of the counterfeit visa, prompting immediate action by the authorities.

During the investigation, Gurjas Singh revealed that Dharampreet Singh and associate Sunny Mann promised him a route to the USA, first arranging travel to Dubai and Malaysia for Rs 5 lakh. In Malaysia, he received a fake Guatemala visa from Pawan. Doubting its authenticity, Singh returned to India and confronted Dharampreet, who offered a Canadian visa for another Rs 5 lakh. Singh was intercepted in the Netherlands and deported to Delhi. Dharampreet was later arrested in Punjab.