IGIA: Agent nabbed for counterfiet passports

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging two counterfeit passports for a passenger and his wife. An anonymous source tipped the IGI Airport Police Station about the agent.



The accused was identified as Gurmukh Singh (24) son of Balvinder Singh resident of Metropolis City, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

According to the Police, the pax arrived at IGI Airport with plans to travel to Canada. However, during the scrutiny of his travel documents, suspiacions were raised due to discrepancies in his appearance and the information on his passport.

The pax, holding an Indian passport issued in the name of Rashvinder Singh, was found to be significantly younger than the 67-year-old depicted in the passport. Further questioning revealed his true identity as Gurusewak Singh, a 24-year-old from Lucknow.

Gurusewak Singh confessed that he and his wife sought to travel to the USA via Canada using fraudulent passports. They paid Rs 30 lakh to agent Jagjeet Singh, agreeing to pay the rest upon arrival. Jagjeet arranged for passports in other names and a makeover for Gurusewak to match them.

Both were arrested at the airport while trying to use forged documents. The investigation revealed Jagjeet Singh operated under the visa consultancy ‘True Talk Imagination.’