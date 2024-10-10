IGIA: Agent held for providing fraudulent visa stamps

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested a Punjab-based agent for orchestrating a fraudulent visa and immigration stamp scheme aimed at creating fake travel history

for passengers.

The accused has been identified as Paramjeet Singh (41) son of Tirath Singh resident of Bodlawala, Ludhiyana, Punjab.

On October 2, 2024, Manjeet Singh (21) from Punjab was apprehended at IGI Airport while attempting to fly to Milan with fake Singaporean visas and fraudulent stamps from India, Thailand, and Malaysia. He admitted to paying Rs 2.50 lakh to an agent, Ravinder (Rickey), for illegal travel arrangements. Another agent, Paramjeet Singh, provided the counterfeit documents in Malaysia. Following Manjeet’s tip-off, Inspector Sushil Goyal’s team arrested Paramjeet in Ludhiana.