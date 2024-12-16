IGIA: Agent arrested for helping passenger travel on forged passport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Haryana-based agent for arranging someone else’s passport for a passenger’s journey. Police was informed about the incident after a passenger was apprehended during the immigration checks.

The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh (30), son of Rajkumar, resident of Ismailabad, Kurukshetra, Haryana.

According to the police, the investigation began when a passenger, Gurvinder Pal Singh (27) from Yamunanagar, Haryana, was deported from Panama and apprehended at IGI Airport during immigration checks on November 20.

Gurvinder was traveling under a passport issued in the name of Vikramjeet Multani. Upon scrutiny, it was revealed that he had previously traveled to Qatar, France, Spain, Brazil, and Colombia using falsified documents arranged by Avtar Singh.

During interrogation, Gurvinder confessed to paying Rs 25 lakh to Avtar Singh for arranging his journey abroad.

The accused agent facilitated the issuance of visas and travel documentation to various countries. After Gurvinder lost his passport in Spain, Avtar arranged a forged passport under a different identity, enabling further illegal travel to Brazil and Panama. However, Gurvinder was caught by Panamanian authorities and deported to India.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal tracked Avtar Singh to Kurukshetra, where he was arrested.

Singh admitted to operating as an agent to exploit individuals aspiring to work abroad. He used fake documents and collaborated with other agents to dupe people for quick

financial gains.