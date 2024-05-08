IGIA: Agent arrested for forging immigration stamps

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging fake immigration stamps on the passport of a passenger. An anonymous source at the IGI Police Station tipped-off the police about the agent.



The arrested accused was identified as Aajazul Haque Siddique alias Ejaj (64), a resident of Okhla, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was caught after a passenger, identified as Zainul Aabeddin, was detained during a routine document check revealing anomalies in his passport, including torn pages suspected of containing false visas or stamps.

The passenger was supposed to travel to Jeddah via Bahrain. Following his arrest, Aabeddin disclosed that he had paid Siddique Rs 1,10,000 to arrange a work visa and travel documents. Police located and arrested Siddique from one of his hideouts in Okhla.