IGIA: Agent arrested for facilitating fraudulent passport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested Mehul Gupta (37), for facilitating fraudulent passport use for Manpreet Singh’s UAE travel. Singh, who was deported from Dubai for overstaying, had initially sought Gupta’s help through agent Rinku, paying Rs 90,000 in cash and transferring Rs 10,000 to Rinku for a passport with a travel history.

Singh used the false passport to travel to the UAE via Jaipur but was caught upon his return to India.

Gupta, who had been eluding capture, confessed during interrogation to arranging travel and visa services, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover other associates and financial details.