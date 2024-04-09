MillenniumPost
IGIA: 2 arrested for ‘nuclear bomb threat’

BY Agencies8 April 2024 7:10 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for mentioning they were “carrying a nuclear bomb”, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on April 5 when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, the police said.

According to the FIR filed by an airline official, the duo asked the security staff “what will you do if I am carrying a nuclear bomb”. Malani and Lalani were arrested as they posed security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangani said investigation has revealed that the accused are contractors in the

construction sector.

