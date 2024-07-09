IGIA: 2 agents nabbed in visa fraud scheme

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two agent for their involvement in a fraudulent VISA scheme.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Police team about the agents.

The accused were identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jaggi (32) son of Kuldeep Singh resident of Katpura, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and Gurnaam Singh (31) son of Sadar Harbans Singh resident of Gurudaspur, Punjab.

According to the Police, the victim Karminder Singh was deported from Hanoi, Vietnam, after his entry was denied due to a counterfeit Canadian visa affixed to his passport.

He had traveled from New Delhi to Hanoi, hoping to reach Canada, but his plans were thwarted by vigilant authorities at the Hanoi airport.

Jagjeet Singh, identified as a habitual criminal, had previously been arrested in a similar case of visa and passport fraud earlier in 2024.

Under new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita laws at IGI Airport, the first case emerged when Karminder Singh was deported on July 1. Singh had paid Rs 24 lakh to agents, Rs 10 lakh to Jagjeet Singh, and Rs 14 lakh to Gurnam Singh, who then transferred the funds. Gurnam Singh, apprehended in Gurdaspur, admitted his role with Jagjeet Singh in a visa fraud scheme, earning Rs 4 lakh. Jagjeet Singh, already in custody, confessed to operating “True Talk Imagination” in Bijnour, arranging fake visas and tickets.