IGI: Fake visa scam foiled

NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed Mansoori (alias Umair Khan), a Maharashtra-based agent, was arrested for masterminding a scam involving a fake

Kyrgyzstan visa.

The fraud was uncovered when passenger Dhananjay Kumar Yadav was detained during an immigration check at IGI Airport, attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

Yadav had paid Rs 2 lakh to agents for travel and employment promises. Sarfaraz, a 10th-grade dropout, confessed to forging documents and earning Rs 50,000

in commission.