IGI Customs seize 11.28 kg marijuana

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi customs officials have registered a case of smuggling of a green-coloured narcotic material, suspected to be ganja/marijuana, hidden in food packets.

The seizure was effected on February 21, 2025, when an Indian passenger from Bangkok on Flight TG-323 was intercepted at Terminal 3.

Through profiling, the passenger was redirected from the Green Channel to the X-ray screening of

personal items.

After scanning a black trolley bag, officials found eight cookies and packets of rice with a green-tinted narcotic substance, which was subsequently found through a diagnostic test to be ganja/marijuana.

Authorities seized 11,284 grams of narcotics worth Rs 11.28 crore.

The passenger violated Section 8 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and was arrested under Section 43(B). Concealment materials were seized under Section 43(A). Investigations

continue.