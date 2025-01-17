IGI Airport Police foil phony document racket, arrest two

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two Uttar Pradesh-based agents for arranging fake Indian documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and an Indian passport, for a Bangladeshi woman.

The police were informed about the incident after a passenger was apprehended during an immigration check.

The accused were identified as Sachin Chauhan (38) son of Ram Singh resident of Yusufpur, Chaksaberi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Sushminder (25) son of Ram Shankar resident of Dharmapur, Shanjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended under an FIR registered on January 8, at IGI Airport Police Station.

The investigation began when a woman traveling under the name Riya Singh, an Indian passport holder, was detained while attempting to depart for Dhaka. Upon scrutiny, she was revealed to be Riya Akhter, a Bangladeshi national who had entered India illegally in 2014. A Bangladeshi school registration card found in her possession confirmed her identity.

During interrogation, Riya disclosed that she had crossed the border in search of better livelihood opportunities and had been residing in Delhi since 2014.

Married to an Indian citizen, she sought to visit her family in Bangladesh. Unable to obtain a legal passport, she contacted Sachin Chauhan, who, along with his associate Sushminder, facilitated fake documents and a passport for Rs 2 lakh.

Under the supervision of ACP/IGI Airport, a special team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal successfully apprehended the suspects.

Sachin, operating as a ticketing and visa agent, confessed to collaborating with fraudulent networks to arrange fake documents. Sushminder, his associate, was arrested based on Sachin’s information.

“The team’s relentless efforts led to the arrests of these fraudsters. Such operations reaffirm our commitment to ensuring airport security and cracking down on illegal activities,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP IGI Airport.

Authorities have urged travelers to approach authorized agencies for travel documentation to avoid falling prey to such scams. The investigation continues to identify other associates and examine the suspects’ financial transactions for further leads.