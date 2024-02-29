IGI Airport Police bust immigration fraud ring, two agents arrested

The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested two Punjab-based agents for arranging the fake immigration stamps.

The police received the information about the agents through an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station. The arrested accused were identified as Sukhdev Singh (32) son of Surjeet Singh, resident of Mojgarh, Moga, Punjab, and Rajesh Kumar (52) son of Deewan Chand, resident of Agar Nagar, Alewala, Firozpur Cantt, Punjab.

According to the Police, the arrests were made in connection to FIR on January 11, under sections 420/468/471 at the IGI Airport Police Station, after a passenger, Sandeep Kumar from Punjab, was found with fraudulent immigration stamps upon his arrival from Thailand.

The investigation revealed that Kumar was duped by the accused agents, who promised him a job abroad in exchange for Rs 1.2 lakhs.

The agents, exploiting their victims’ aspirations for better opportunities, orchestrated illegal entries into Malaysia via Thailand, subsequently arranging fake immigration stamps for their return.

Both Singh and Kumar, who confessed to their crimes upon arrest, were discovered to have leveraged their overseas contacts to facilitate this illicit operation, charging Rs 20,000 directly into their bank accounts from each victim, with the remaining amounts settled in cash.

The accused, described as illiterate, with Singh being a farmer and Kumar running a dhaba, ventured into this fraudulent scheme to amass quick money, exploiting the vulnerabilities of individuals desperate for employment abroad.

The IGI Airport police, under the stewardship of the DCP, have reiterated their unwavering commitment to combating such fraudulent activities, ensuring the safety and reliability of air travel.

The operation not only highlights the persistent efforts of the airport’s security team to clamp down on immigration fraud but also serves as a cautionary tale for individuals seeking overseas employment opportunities through unverified agents.