IGI Airport police bust fake visa syndicate, arrest Rajasthan-based suspect

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a key suspect from Rajasthan involved in a fake visa fraud syndicate.



The police received the information about the suspect through an anonymous source at IGI Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sunil Luna (33), resident of VPO Ghiradoda Mitha, Nagaur District, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the case unfolded when a passenger, Akmal Hussain, arrived as a deportee from Dubai.

Upon scrutiny of his travel documents, it was discovered that the Singapore visa affixed to his passport lacked security features, indicating it was fake.

Further investigation revealed that Akmal Hussain had paid Luna Rs 1,20,000 for arranging the fake Singapore visa. Luna, who posed as a freelance videographer, confessed to his involvement in the syndicate, stating that he and his associates would lure people with promises of sending them abroad for jobs by offering them approved passports and visas at lucrative prices.

The IGI Airport Police team, led by Inspector Vijender Rana, along with Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar and Head Constable Rajendra, conducted several raids to nab Luna.

Despite his efforts to evade capture by frequently changing locations, Luna was finally apprehended.