IGI Airport Police bust fake Visa scheme, arrest Punjab-based agent

Delhi’s IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent for his involvement in a fake VISA scheme.

The police received the information about the agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Delhi Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sultan Singh (32) son of Sardar Jagjit Singh resident of Norangabad, Tarntaran, Punjab.

According to the Police, the breakthrough came after a meticulous investigation following the deportation of an Indian passenger, Gurpreet Singh (22), from Kazakhstan.

Gurpreet Singh was deported back to India after Kazakh authorities discovered tampered pages in his passport, which were believed to contain a fake Brazil visa or fraudulent immigration stamps.

This incident led to the registration of a case against him and the initiation of a detailed probe, revealing a complex network aimed at facilitating illegal travel to the USA through a series of convoluted routes across various countries.

Sultan Singh, the mastermind behind the operation, was apprehended in Amritsar after a series of raids conducted by the IGI Airport police.

Operating under the guise of M/S Global Visa Solution, Singh had been arranging fake visas and planning transnational journeys for individuals aspiring to migrate to the USA under dubious circumstances.

Investigations disclosed that Sultan Singh had made five attempts to smuggle Gurpreet Singh into the USA, involving travel through countries like Vietnam, Qatar, Brazil, Dubai, France, Bhutan, Bangkok, Senegal, and Kazakhstan.

Despite these efforts, each attempt ended in failure, either due to the detection of the fake visa or other travel document discrepancies.

During interrogation, Sultan Singh admitted to his crimes, revealing that he had taken a substantial amount of money from Gurpreet Singh and others, promising them safe passage to the USA.

This confession has opened up avenues for further investigation to identify additional culprits and examine the financial transactions involved in the racket.

The IGI Airport team’s diligence has not only prevented potential illegal migrations but also highlighted the risks associated with engaging unauthorized agents for overseas travel.