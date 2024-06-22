IGI Airport Police arrests two, dismantles syndicate creating fake Indian documents

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two individuals and dismantled a syndicate involved in creating fake Indian documents for Bangladeshi nationals.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Delhi Airport Police about the syndicate.

The accused were identified as Deepak Roy alias Deepu (40) son of Nirapada Roy resident of Kaikhali, Nadia West Bengal, and Dinabandhu Patra alias Dinesh (49) son of Maguni Patra resident of Rambha, Ganjam, Odisha.

According to the Police, the breakthrough came when Debasish Pal, a Bangladeshi national carrying an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport from the UAE.

During immigration clearance, he was identified as Debashis Paul from Bangladesh. He had entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border in 2020 and traveled to the UAE on a work visa in August 2023.

Upon his return, suspicions led to his detention and the unraveling of the syndicate.

Earlier, agents Asit Biswas and Gobinda Chandra Roy had been arrested in connection with this case. During their interrogation, they revealed the involvement of Deepak Roy and Dinesh, leading to a series of raids and their eventual capture.

Two agents, Deepak Roy and Dinabandhu Patra, were arrested. They were involved in securing an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national to send him to the UAE. The syndicate operated under the guise of tour and travel agencies.

During the investigation, authorities recovered 21 passports issued to different individuals, several passport photocopies, blank stamp papers from the West Bengal government, 25 passport-sized photographs, and other miscellaneous documents from the agents’ offices.

This network facilitated the acquisition of Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, which were then used to obtain Indian passports and facilitate travel abroad.

The accused Deepak Roy, who operated a travel agency in West Bengal, confessed to creating fake Indian documents with the help of associates and charging Rs 1.5 lakhs for the services.

Incriminating evidence, including original passports, was recovered from his office.

The accused Dinesh, running an institute in Odisha, also admitted to his role in the syndicate.

Additional passports were recovered from his office, further substantiating the illegal activities.