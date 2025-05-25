IGI airport police arrests 3 for fraudulent activities

New Delhi: Three people were apprehended by the IGI airport police for fraudulent activities on May 18. Amit, a resident of Panipat’s Harinagar, Mohit of Panipat’s Khatpura and Harjinder Singh of Johar Majra Kalan from Karnal were caught while assisting in getting another person’s passport so that the passenger could travel to Canada. The case’s facts include that on the night of May 17–18, 2025, a male Indian passenger with an Indian passport issued in Pawan Dutt’s name arrived at IGI Airport and went to departure immigration clearance since he was scheduled to board a flight to Toronto, Canada. Upon examination of his credentials and travel documents, it appears that he attempted to travel using someone else’s passport because the passport’s photo does not match the passenger’s.