IGI Airport police arrest Punjab based agent in fake visa, passport scam

The IGI Airport police have arrested a Punjab-based agent linked to a fake visa and passport scam.

The police received the information about the agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Gurjant Singh (54) son of Mahinder Singh resident of Salempur, Sangrur, Punjab.

The arrest was the result of a diligent investigation following an incident where a passenger, Rajinder Singh, was detained at IGI Airport after arriving from Jordan via Sharjah.

The passenger attempted to clear immigration with a passport issued in another person’s name, which raised suspicions leading to his arrest.

The subsequent investigation unveiled a network that facilitated illegal travel, with Gurjant Singh emerging as a key figure in the operation.

The police team of the Delhi Police was instrumental in tracking down the accused after previous attempts to capture him had failed.

The accused, who worked as a lineman in the Electricity Department in Punjab, reportedly confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent scheme, revealing that financial motivations drove him to the crime.

The accused was caught in connection with a case registered in January 2021, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act for fraud, cheating, and conspiracy.

The police disclosed that the accused, along with other agents, exploited innocent people eager to travel abroad, promising them passage for a hefty sum. Further interrogation of those involved uncovered that the passports were arranged for individuals unable to travel abroad due to financial or legal constraints.