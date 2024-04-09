IGI Airport Police arrest Punjab-based agent for facilitating fake Haiti visa

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent from Punjab for arranging a fake Haiti VISA for the journey of a passenger to UAE via Bangkok. The police were tipped about the agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Lazar alias Bunty (45), son of Meenamashi, a resident of Pholriwal, Jalandhar, Punjab.

According to the Police, the capture of the accused was the result of an intensive investigation into a case registered in 2014.

The fraud came to light when Hardeep Singh, a passenger looking to travel to Bangkok, was found in possession of a forged Haiti visa at IGI Airport.

The subsequent inquiry revealed that Lazar had orchestrated the scam, promising Singh an overseas job opportunity in exchange for Rs 18 lakh, out of which Rs 2 lakh were paid upfront.

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2015, Lazar had managed to evade capture by frequently changing his hideouts.

However, a dedicated team of the Delhi Police led by Inspector Mohit Yadav, under the supervision of ACP Chander Shekhar, was assembled to track down and apprehend the elusive agent. Their diligent work paid off when Lazar was finally arrested in his hometown.

During interrogation, Lazar confessed to his involvement in a syndicate that exploited individuals aspiring to work abroad, admitting to having arranged the fraudulent visa for Singh and cheating other gullible passengers for financial gain.

The authorities are now conducting further investigations to uncover the extent of Lazar’s network and scrutinise his financial transactions for any additional illicit activities.

This arrest serves as a stark reminder to passengers to only engage with authorised agencies when seeking documentation for overseas travel.

The relentless dedication of the IGI Airport team exemplifies their commitment to combating fraud and upholding the integrity of international travel protocols.

This recent arrest of a fraudster, who exploited individuals’ aspirations for better opportunities abroad, marks a significant victory in their ongoing battle against deception

in travel.