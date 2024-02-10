IGI Airport police arrest one more in fake visa syndicate

New Delhi: The IGI Airport police have busted a fake visa syndicate, with the arrest of a Delhi-based agent Vinay Kumar Aggarwal.



Aggarwal (53) is a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. This development follows the earlier arrests of three agents involved in the nefarious nexus.

Usha Rangnani, DCP IGI Airport, stated that the syndicate, which specialised in providing fake Guyana visas to unsuspecting passengers, came under scrutiny after three individuals were deported from Istanbul to Delhi. The trio, having departed from IGI and Jaipur airports, aimed for Baku, Azerbaijan, but were denied entry into Istanbul due to the fraudulent nature of their visas.

Vinay Kumar Aggarwal, the arrested agent, was implicated in a case under sections 420/468/471 IPC and 12 PP Act. He was part of a syndicate that lured victims with promises of overseas travel, offering approved passports/visas from foreign countries at attractive prices. The case unfolded when three deportees, Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Kumar, and Vikram Singh, were intercepted upon arrival at IGI Airport, Rangnani mentioned.

Further investigation revealed their fraudulent travel history, departure from Indian airports, and subsequent denial of entry into Istanbul. During interrogation, Sahil Kumar divulged details of his journey arranged by agent Kewal Singh and associates Udit Moga and Sagar Dabas, with an agreement to pay Rs 20 lakh upon reaching Guyana.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Udit Mogha, Sagar Dabas, and Kewal Singh, along with the newly apprehended Vinay Kumar Aggarwal, Rangnani added.