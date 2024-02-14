IGI Airport police arrest 1 in fake visa scam

New Delhi: The IGI Airport police have arrested a key member of a syndicate involved in a fake visa scam.



The police received the information about the member through an anonymous source at the IGI Delhi Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Ahsan Haider Khan (38), resident of Tighara, Khutahan, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the arrest came after two passengers, deported back to India from Kuwait due to the detection of forged visas, were found to have been duped by Khan and his network.

The victims, identified as Meesam Ali and Askari Abbas from Uttar Pradesh, had sought better opportunities in Kuwait, only to find themselves ensnared in this scam.

The accused was arrested for his involvement in affixing fake Kuwait visas onto the passports of individuals promised employment abroad.

The accused was previously employed as an air ticket booking agent in Mumbai. Khan utilised his connections to orchestrate the scam, involving the arrangement of travel and fake documentation for his victims.

His confession shed light on the operations of a syndicate preying on individuals looking for employment overseas.