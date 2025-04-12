‘IGI Airport aims 24 mn annual int’l passenger traffic in 1-2 yrs’

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is expected to handle over 24 million international passengers annually within the next one to two years, up from the current figure of 22 million. Of this, around 5.5 million are connecting passengers, according to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

To support this growth, the airport is focusing on enhancing air connectivity to the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand. A memorandum of understanding has already been signed with Auckland Airport as part of the initiative. IGIA currently connects to 70 international destinations and continues to expand its global network.

“We are well advanced into becoming a global gateway,” Jaipuriar said at a briefing in the national capital. IGIA is the country’s busiest airport and is operated by DIAL, which currently manages three terminals — T1, T2, and T3. Terminal 2 will be shut for maintenance from April 15, and all flights currently operating from there will be shifted to T1 until further notice.

As part of broader operational upgrades, DIAL is conducting trials for seamless cabin baggage transfers between Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 for passengers arriving from international destinations and connecting to domestic flights. At present, international passengers must complete immigration and customs at their first port of entry and then physically carry their baggage for check-in at T1.

Under the new system being trialled, baggage will be dropped off at T3 after customs clearance and transferred through the airside to T1 by the concerned airline, removing the need for passengers to transport it themselves. T3 and T1 are located some distance apart, and currently require passengers to travel by road between terminals.

Additionally, DIAL has committed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that transfer of passengers from T1 to T3 for connecting flights will be completed within 120 minutes. The airport is also working with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to improve check-in facilities at metro stations, currently available at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations.

Security processes are being upgraded with trials of full body scanners and Computed Tomography X-ray (CTX) machines, expected to reduce frisking and hand baggage screening times.