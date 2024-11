NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Haryana-based Sandeep Singh (24) for allegedly facilitating a fake UAE visa for Indian traveller Balram (20), who was deported from Dubai after discrepancies in his documents. Singh, along with associates, arranged the counterfeit visa for Rs 1 lakh.

Balram was charged with forgery and cheating. Singh was arrested in Trivandrum after evading capture. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement.