IGI: Agent caught for facilitating illegal immigration to Malaysia

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Punjab-based agent, Raju, for providing fake immigration stamps and facilitating illegal travel to Malaysia via Thailand. The arrest followed the apprehension of Sandeep Kaur, 30, who arrived from Thailand with fake Malaysian stamps in her passport.

Investigations revealed Kaur had used fraudulent means to enter Malaysia, leading to charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Kaur had contacted Raju to help her migrate for job opportunities, paying him 2.5 lakh rupees. After losing her job, she sought Raju’s help to return to India but was caught at IGI Airport.

Following her arrest, police launched a manhunt for Raju, who was later apprehended

in Amritsar.