IGDTUW gets 50 acres in Narela for permanent campus

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has formally taken possession of 50 acres of land in outer Delhi’s Narela for the construction of its long-awaited permanent campus, Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during IGDTUW’s Foundation Day and 4th Research Excellence Awards ceremony, an official statement said.

The land, allotted by the Delhi Government, is part of a Rs 500 crore initiative to develop an ‘Edu-City’ in the Narela sub-city, aimed at transforming Delhi into a hub for higher education, research, and innovation.

Calling the development a “powerful testament” to inclusive education, Sood said the campus would help IGDTUW emerge as a global leader in women-led innovation and academic excellence. He praised the university’s 100 per cent placement record, 103 research awards, 19 patents, and its commitment to sustainability as a zero-waste, zero-plastic institution.

“This is not just a university, but a symbol of transformation,” Sood said, noting the leadership of women across key roles, including the chief minister, director of technical education, and the university’s vice-chancellor.