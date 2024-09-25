IFSO Unit of Special Cell busts ‘digital arrest’ syndicate; 3 held

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation (IFSO) Unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, has dismantled an international syndicate running a fake digital arrest scam, leading to the arrest of three fraudsters involved in IVR fraud. The accused—Prabhat Kumar Shah (24), Rajesh Kumar aka Raja (27), and Arjun Singh (29)—were apprehended in Burari, Delhi, and were operating under the guise of a fake company, Camellia Services Apartment LLP, to funnel proceeds of their crimes abroad, the officials informed on Wednesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IFSO Hemant Tiwari stated that the arrests followed a complaint lodged on September 12, in which a victim reported being defrauded of Rs 55 lakh after being falsely accused of sending illegal items via parcel, including fake passports and drugs. The fraudsters, posing as officials from customs, police, and the CBI, manipulated the victim into believing she was under investigation and placed her under “digital arrest” through continuous WhatsApp surveillance. They coerced her into transferring her savings under the guise of account verification to avoid money laundering charges.

A special team led by Inspector Ram Niwas and Inspector Sunil Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Jai Parkash, utilised technical surveillance to track down the suspects. The investigation revealed that Prabhat Kumar and Rajesh Kumar were running Camellia Services Pvt. Ltd., a fake company used to launder the funds. At the same time, Arjun Singh facilitated the opening of fraudulent bank accounts, Tiwari mentioned.

During the investigation, the police were able to freeze Rs 20 lakh from the defrauded amount in an HDFC bank account, which has since been returned to the victim. Authorities also seized three mobile phones, SIM cards, passbooks, chequebooks, PAN cards, and other documents linked to the fake companies, Tiwari confirmed. The Delhi Police is continuing to investigate offshore entities and other associates involved in the scam, the official added.