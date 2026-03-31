IFFD concludes with spl screenings

New Delhi: The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 concluded with special screenings of films “Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh” and a short film on Ahilyabai Holkar at Bharat Mandapam, drawing large audiences and

appreciation from film enthusiasts and dignitaries.

Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra lauded the initiative, saying such films help younger generations understand the contributions of national figures. Highlighting the film on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said it effectively presents its 100-year journey and service to the nation.

Speaking at the event, Mishra said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal, Somnath, Kedarnath and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi into grand structures,” emphasising the role of cultural revival in nation-building. He added, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the resolutions of RSS and BJP are being fulfilled.”

The minister also praised the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, noting her contribution to temple restoration and social reform. He said her leadership continues to inspire efforts toward preserving India’s cultural heritage. IFFD 2026 concluded with special screenings, drawing global participation. Attendees said the festival fostered dialogue on culture, history and identity, while strengthening Delhi’s position as an emerging hub for cinema and creative exchange.