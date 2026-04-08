IFFD 2026 success puts Delhi on global film map: Minister

New Delhi: The successful conclusion of the first International Film Festival, Delhi (IFFD) 2026 has marked a major milestone in the Capital’s journey towards becoming a global film hub, with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighting its impact on the city’s cultural and creative landscape.



Addressing the media, Mishra said, “Successful organization of IFFD-2026 marks a significant step towards making Delhi a global film hub.” He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, “Delhi will emerge as the ‘Art Capital’ of New India.”

The inaugural edition of the festival received an overwhelming response, with 2,187 film entries from over 100 countries. More than 125 films from 47 nations were screened across 15 venues in the city, including Bharat Mandapam, drawing appreciation from audiences and filmmakers alike. Spain was featured as the “Country of Focus,” while the Singapore International Film

Festival participated as an official partner, adding an international dimension to the event.

According to the minister, the festival recorded over 30,000 registrations, reflecting its wide reach and popularity. He noted that the event went beyond film screenings, serving as a platform for “learning, dialogue, and creative expression,” with active participation from filmmakers, artists, and youth.

Mishra also highlighted that an MoU was signed between the Delhi Tourism Department and Prasar Bharati to boost film tourism and broadcasting opportunities. He said the festival “contributed meaningfully towards strengthening the creative and orange economy of Delhi.”

The event featured masterclasses, workshops, and discussions on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and OTT platforms. An AI Filmmaking Hackathon was also organised, offering new insights to aspiring creators. Emphasising the future vision, Mishra stated that the goal is to develop Delhi as a sustainable film hub,

adding that “IFFD stands as a symbol of Delhi’s creative energy and cultural richness” and will be expanded further in the coming years.