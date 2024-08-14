‘If we are not safe, how will we work?’: Doctors strike continues

New Delhi: Leading to disruption of medical services at various government hospitals, strike of Delhi’s resident doctors entered day two on Tuesday. The strike was initiated by the AIIMS’ Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) in response to the alleged rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.



This followed the call of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) which declared a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from August 13 in solidarity with the protesting doctors.

At AIIMS, the impact of the strike resulted with outpatient department (OPD) services down by 66 per cent, patient admissions reduced by over 65 per cent, and operating theater (OT) services cut by 90 per cent. Emergency services, however, remain operational to ensure that patients in critical conditions continue to receive care.

Dr. Indra Shekhar Prasad, President-RDA , called for the need for collective action among medical staff. “The central protection act encompasses all healthcare workers. We urge faculty associations and nursing unions to stand with us. There have been reports of certain departments at AIIMS putting pressure on residents and fellows to work despite the strike. Until we receive a written assurance regarding the Central Protection Act, we will continue our protest,” he stated.

Meanwhile, AIIMS administration has directed all heads of departments to submit daily attendance records of resident doctors, emphasising compliance with a Code of Conduct established by a High Court ruling from 2002. An Office Memorandum has been circulated warning that any violations, including participation in strikes or protests, could lead to disciplinary action or contempt of court charges.

Doctors from VMMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Lohia Hospitals protested, expressing outrage over the rape and murder case. A second-year Uttrakhand resident described the crime as serious as the Nirbhaya case, noting the victim’s severe injuries. A first-year Delhi resident added, “If we are not safe, how will we work? We want justice and will end our strike once we receive it.”

The strike has disrupted academic activities, OPDs, ward, and OT services. Dr. Priya Sharma from AIIMS emphasised, “Our safety is crucial; we can’t care for patients in fear.”