‘If MP not safe, how will common people be safe’: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Former chief minister of Delhi Atishi on Monday said chain snatching of a Congress MP raises serious concerns about the safety of common citizens in the national capital.

Sudha was out on a morning walk near Tamil Nadu Bhavan around 6 am toady, when an unidentified motorcycle-borne man snatched her gold chain and tore her clothes before fleeing.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi said, “Such incident with a MP in a VIP area that falls under NDMC jurisdictions highlights the need for stronger coordination among law enforcement and civic bodies to ensure public safety.”

“If an MP is not safe here, how will common people be safe,” she added.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post X, said this is not new in Delhi. “Chain and mobile snatching have become so common in Delhi that people no longer file FIRs with the police. They know nothing will happen and instead, their time will be wasted,” he added.