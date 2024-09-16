‘If electorate approves my honesty, only then...’: Sisodia

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has echoed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment to public accountability by declaring he will only return to office if the electorate approves his honesty. Sisodia’s statement comes amidst his recent release from a 17-month imprisonment on charges he contends were fabricated.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, Sisodia emphasised his dedication to education rather than political power. “I came into politics to work honestly for education. I worked honestly as Delhi’s education minister for 10 years. I built schools. I built new universities,” Sisodia stated. He highlighted his achievements, noting, “The result of ten years of hard work is visible that today even in the government schools of Delhi, children are studying brilliantly and topping exams like IIT, JEE, and NEET.”

Sisodia further declared, “I worked honestly but attempts were made to prove me dishonest by making false allegations against me under petty politics.” He criticized the political machinations that led to his imprisonment, stating, “After two years of legal process, now even the country’s top court has told me to go and do my work. But I will not sit on the chair of Deputy Chief Minister-Education Minister right now. I did not come into politics here for the greed of chairs and posts.” He asserted that his return to office will be contingent on public approval, saying, “I have also decided that I will go to the public court along with Arvind Kejriwal ji and ask whether the public considers me honest or not. Elections are to be held in three-four months. Only if the public approves my honesty, I will sit on the chair of Deputy Chief Minister-Education Minister and work for education.”