If all goes well, ISRO may launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 13

If all goes as per the plan of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm local time.

The mission, India’s third venture to the moon, represents another significant step for the nation in space exploration, following the successful but bittersweet Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. While the previous mission managed to orbit the moon, the Vikram lander suffered a hard landing that prevented the rover from being deployed as planned.

The ISRO officials are hopeful about the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as it is expected to further deepen the understanding of the moon. The launch is set to take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, using a GSLV Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle.

The Chandrayaan-3, which has been budgeted at Rs 615 crore, has undergone rigorous testing and validation processes to mitigate risks and ensure a successful mission. The mission design, including the lunar payload configuration, has been optimized based on lessons learned from the previous mission.

As per officials, the ISRO has outlined three primary objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is aimed at achieving a safe and soft landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover’s loitering capabilities on the lunar surface, and conducting in-situ scientific observations. The mission aims to explore the chemical and natural elements, soil, and water available on the lunar surface to improve understanding of the Moon’s composition.

“The mission is significant not only for India but also for the global scientific community. It builds upon the knowledge gained from the previous missions and strengthens the capabilities required for future lunar and interplanetary explorations,” the official said.