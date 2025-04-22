Identify potential Ayushman Arogya Mandir sites, DMs told

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed district magistrates to identify and submit a list of potential locations in the city to set up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs that would deliver comprehensive primary healthcare at the grassroots.

She instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to assist the district magistrates in identifying the locations.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is a component of the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat initiative. After the BJP came to power in Delhi, its government signed an MoU with the Centre earlier this month to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city, fulfilling a major poll promise of the party.

On Tuesday, CM Gupta chaired a meeting to review the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the comprehensive implementation of the Vay Vandana Yojana, with a focus on ensuring accessible health and welfare services for the elderly, particularly those above 70 years.

During the meeting, she announced that the distribution of health cards under the Vay Vandana Yojana will begin on April 28 at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Underscoring the government’s commitment to building a healthier capital, the chief minister directed district magistrates to make a list of potential locations for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and submit it by Wednesday. She also instructed MCD and DDA officials to assist in identifying suitable spaces.

The government plans to establish 1,139 Arogya Mandirs across Delhi, with around 15 centres in each Assembly constituency. These centres will offer general health

consultations, awareness programs, primary treatment, and preventive medicines.