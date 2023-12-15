Identify officials responsible for inaccurate land survey: L-G to CS

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to identify officials responsible for inaccurate survey of land required for a project at Badusarai village, claimed sources from the Raj Niwas on Thursday.



The project involves the construction of a four-lane RCC bridge over the Najafgarh drain. It was approved in December 2018 by the Expenditure Finance Committee, with the objective to connect Badusarai, Shikarpur, Ghumanhera, Daurala, Dhansa, Jhuljhuli and other areas in Najafgarh with villages of Haryana and Gurugram.

According to Raj Niwas sources, the project had started without required land, causing it to exceed its timeline of January 8, 2021. In February, there was a request for acquisition of land, and under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and

Resettlement Act, 2013, the file for issue of notification was submitted in December 2023.

“The L-G has also expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay over 3 years in the entire land acquisition process for just 130.48 sq. metres of land for the project,” they added, claiming that Saxena has asked for an Action Taken Report within three weeks for the same.

They also mentioned that, “Saxena stated that for expediting land acquisition proceedings, on previous occasion, he had already issued directions to the Land and Building Department for convening regular meetings and preparation of a suitable SOP stipulating timelines with web based online monitoring mechanisms for execution and completion of scheduled activities”.