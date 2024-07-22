ICG evacuate critically ill man from tanker off Gujarat coast

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully evacuated a critically ill Indian national from the Motor Tanker Zeal of the Gabon Republic, located approximately 20 kilometres off the Mangrol coast in Gujarat, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

The patient was suffering from a very low pulse and lower body numbness, necessitating immediate medical evacuation.

In response, the ICG Air Enclave in Porbandar promptly dispatched an Advanced Light Helicopter. Despite facing high-intensity winds, heavy rainfall, and inclement weather, the helicopter navigated to the Motor Tanker Zeal.

The ministry also added that upon reaching the tanker, the helicopter skilfully deployed a rescue basket to evacuate the patient. The individual was then transported to Porbandar for further medical treatment. This successful evacuation highlights the ICG’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and its readiness to respond to

emergencies even in the most adverse conditions.