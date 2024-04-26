Ice cream vendor stabbed to death near India Gate, love triangle suspected

New Delhi: An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate, a high-security area in central Delhi, on Wednesday night in what police believe was related to a love triangle. According to an official, the suspect was arrested early Thursday morning in Noida.



The victim, identified as Prabhat (25), was standing near his ice cream cart when he was attacked by Ajay, also known as Akshay, at approximately 9 pm at the C-Hexagon near India Gate. Passersby notified the police after finding Prabhat unconcscious on the ground, the police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla stated that, due to the sensitive nature of the case, 12 police teams were assembled and multiple CCTV footage and technical evidence were analysed.

The accused, Ajay, was arrested within eight hours, and Prabhat’s two mobile phones were recovered from him. However, the knife used in the attack has not yet been recovered, according to the police.

Investigations revealed that Prabhat and Ajay were both involved in a relationship with a teenage girl from south Delhi. “During interrogation, Ajay confessed to killing Prabhat and revealed that he was introduced by the girl to Prabhat as she wanted to get rid of him,” another police official said.

The police said they would question the girl to confirm Ajay’s claims, and if her involvement is proven, she will face legal consequences.

The police said Prabhat, hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. He used to sell ice cream on his cart in south and New Delhi. Ajay, from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a tent house in Noida.

“On Wednesday night, Ajay came with a knife and stabbed Prabhat multiple times and fled from the scene,” the police official said. “Ajay’s movement was traced and subsequently he was nabbed from Noida,” the official added.